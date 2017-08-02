Sitka Fellow Julia Drake is the Morning Interview guest and glad to be in Alaska. She’s a short-story writer who lives in the Bay area and earned her MFA at Columbia University. Her work has appeared in Esopus, The Gettysburg Review and McSweeney’s Internet Tendency, and she has held positions at The New Yorker and Us Weekly magazine.

Drake will be teaching a workshop in creative writing this Saturday at 2 pm in the Sitka Sound Science Center entitled, “This is Not a Drill: Creative Writing on the Spot”.

“The idea is that I want to get people writing,” Drake said.

While in Sitka, Drake will continue working on a collection of short stories that explores the intersection of the wondrous and the mundane in the lives of young women, and she will also begin work on her second young adult novel.