Sitka’s waters will be filled with more than salmon on Sunday, August 13th, during the “Change Your Latitude” open-water swim race. At 57 degrees north, Race Director Kevin Knox says it’s the northernmost open water race in the United States.

Swimmers will be accompanied by a kayaker and can participate in the 1K, 3K, 6K, or 10K race. The course begins at the Sitka Sound Science Center. Race Director Kevin Knox was joined by former swimmers Kris Calvin, Silke Jobst, and Hanno Rosner to talk about navigating the cold, the wildlife, and braving the challenge without a wetsuit.