Sitka Fellow Madeleine Welsch is an illustrator and motion graphics artist, currently based in upstate New York. Welsch grew up in rural Massachusetts and her current body of work explores food systems and agriculture. While in Sitka, she’s experimenting with animation and new visual techniques for storytelling.

Downloadable audio.

See more of her work here. She’s offering a free community drawing workshop, “Twigs to Tools,” on Thursday, August 10th from 7-9 p.m. in Yaw Chapel, where participants will use items from the natural world to make ink illustrations.

A recent graduate of Skidmore College, Welsch’s thesis was a three-screen animation loosely based on the environmental economic theory “The Tragedy of the Commons.”