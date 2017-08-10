Downloadable audio.

The Sitka Fine Arts Camp has hosted a Historic Restoration Internship since 2012. College students and recent graduates spend the several weeks renovating a different building on the historic Sheldon Jackson campus. This year, the cohort focused on Fraser Hall, restoring the facade and various architectural details. In the process, they discovered original panel that needed little touch-up – just a fresh coat of paint.

Program Coordinator Larry Jackson was joined by three of the eleven crew members: Noah Ritz, Lauren Jones, and Emma Smith. Jackson says next summer, the program will likely focus on the two remaining sides of Fraser Hall.