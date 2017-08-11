For months now, Alaskans have been flagging their favorite historical sites throughout The Last Frontier.

Labeled “This Place Matters Alaska”, this photo-sharing campaign helps the Alaska Office of History and Archaeology select which site will be protected under their latest Preservation Plan. And they want more Sitka places on the map.

Architectural Historian Summer Louthan and Intern Caitlan Dowling of the Alaska Office of History and Archaeology talk with KCAW’s Cameron Clark about the campaign and new plan.

Downloadable audio.

The map and a draft of the new Preservation Plan for the state can be found on their website.