The results of Pelican’s local election are still up in the air, after a tie on both the city council and the school board. After counting 21 absentee ballots and a recount on Monday, the ties will now be broken with a fresh deck of playing cards. That’s the policy in Pelican’s municipal code.

City council candidates Clint Bean and Patricia Phillips each received 30 votes. The tie will be broken by a high card draw. Bean and Phillips will each pull from a brand new, shuffled deck and whoever has the card of the highest value receives the three year council seat. City Clerk Kelly Chapman said, quote, “In my 6 years with the City of Pelican, this is the first time I get to see it. Sounds like something that only happens in Alaska.”

As for the Pelican school board, Jim Slater and Walt Weller each received eleven votes for seat two. If Slater loses, he has another chance. He also also tied with Danielle Chapman for seat four with six votes each.



The official certification of Pelican’s election is now set for October 17.