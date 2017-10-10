One week after the municipal election, the results will be certified during the Assembly meeting tonight (10-10-17).

See agenda for the meeting here: 171010_AssemblyAgenda

Richard Wein, Steven Eisenbeisz, and Ben Miyasato will be sworn in. Eisenbeisz is returning to his seat for another three years, while Wein is taking the seat of Tristan Guevin and serving a three-year term for the first time.

Ben Miyasato is taking the one-year seat, formerly occupied by Aaron Swanson. Swanson was appointed to a one-year term last year when Matthew Hunter was elected Mayor. The Assembly will bid Guevin and Swanson farewell, thanking them for their service.

The Assembly will assign roles – including who will serve as a liaison to various city boards, committees, and commissions – and schedule a visioning session for early December.

They’ll also pick up a conversation from last meeting about a plot of land conveyed to the Sitka Community Land Trust for an affordable housing project. While digging trenches, the Land Trust uncovered contaminated soil and requested financial assistance from the city to clean it up. The Assembly will consider a budget agreement of $47,000 dollars from the Southeast Alaska Economic Development Fund for that soil remediation work on first reading.

Raven Radio will join the meeting live in progress at 6 p.m.

A previous version of this article stated that the money for any potential soil remediation work would come from the General Fund. That money would in fact be transferred from the Southeast Economic Development Fund into the General Fund. The money would then be awarded to the Sitka Community Land Trust in the form of a grant.

