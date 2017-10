(Downloadable Audio)

Taylor Ciambra, Seaton Bryan, and Jeff Budd discuss the upcoming premiere of a one-act play on the Alaska Transfer. Written by Zack Desmond, the play will open on Saturday at the Sheet’ka Kwaan Naa Kahidi Community House, with a 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. showing. Tickets are $10 at Old Harbor Books.