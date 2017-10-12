Dr. Alek Petty is in residence at the Sitka Sound Science Center, a sea ice scientist at the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center. He was joined by Dr. Alexandra Ravelo, a marine biologist and community ecologist who is the new director of SCS’s Scientist in Residence Fellowship. That position was previously held by Lauren Bell, who is pursuing a PhD at the University of California Santa Cruz.

Petty will host a Natural History seminar entitled “Rapid declines in Arctic sea ice cover: what does this mean for Alaska?” on October 26th at 7:30pm, UAS room 229. Learn more about his work here. Ravelo came to Sitka from University of Alaska Fairbanks to oversee the SIRF program and lead undergraduate students in a research project on the nutritional quality of kelp.