Slideshow: Alaska Day Parade

Photos by Karla James

October 18 marked the 150th anniversary of Alaska’s 1867 transfer from Russia, and Sitka commemorated the occasion with bagpipers and big bands marching down Lincoln Street. KCAW’s Katherine Rose wanted to know what Sitkans hope for the next 150 years in Alaska.

Downloadable Audio

Alaska Day Festival organizers awarded $150, $100, and $50, respectively, for the following entries in Wednesday’s parade:

For civilian marching unit, judges awarded first place to Sitka Fine Arts Camp. Blatchley Middle School Band earned second place with Sitka High School Band receiving third.

For military marching unit, 9th Army Band received first place, with second place going to U.S. Army, and third to U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Sitka. .

For symbolic of 1867 period, first place was awarded to Tlingit Dancers, second to Mt. Edgecumbe High School Native Dancers and third to Mt. Edgecumbe High School Chinese Class.

In the “Organization” category, Alaska Veterans Association received first place, Sitka High School Alumni placed second, and Alaska Native Sisterhood Camp 4 placed third.

First place was awarded the Alaska Day Committee and Re-Enactors for the “Alaska’s Sesquicentennial” theme category. Second place went to Coho Queens with New Archangel Dancers receiving third place.

Alaska Airlines Drill Team placed first in the “Business” category, with Crab Shack placing second and Allen Marine “Candy Truck” placing third.