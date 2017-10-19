The three paintings of Tim Troll’s trilogy at the Voice of Change exhibit at the Sitka National Historical Park. Troll depicted Sheldon Jackson holding a Yupik mask. The exhibit will be available to public viewing until the end of November. 

Downloadable audio.

Tim Troll is the Executive Director of the Bristol Bay Heritage Land Trust and a painter, whose work is a part of the Voices of Change exhibit at the Sitka National Historical Park.

Tonight at 7 p.m. at the SNHP visitor center, he’ll screen a video and give a talk on the inspirations and stories behind his painting trilogy “Missionaries of Alaska.” The series features St. Innocent, Reverend Sheldon Jackson and Father René Astruc, as part of a larger work called “The Unexpected Legacy of Sheldon Jackson.”