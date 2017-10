Raven Radio’s Stardust Ball is Saturday, October 28 at Harrigan Centennial Hall. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 13 at Old Harbor Books, they are $35 each.

We’re excited to welcome back the Seattle-based funk band Eldridge Gravy & the Court Supreme.¬†Doors open at 7 p.m., the lip sync contest is at 8 p.m., the band takes the stage at 9 p.m.and the costume contest is at 10 p.m. Must be 21 and present ID at the door. More information is available at Raven Radio, 747-5877.