Sitka’s New Archangel Dancers (NAD) is recruiting new members. Linda Speerstra, Tori Hay, and Amber Parker talked about the intake process and their involvement with the group. Founded in 1969, the all-female group trains in traditional Russian folk dance and stages 100 performances a year. NAD has 42 dances in their repertoire and makes all of their own costumes. They will host an open house on October 23rd at 7 p.m. and auditions on October 30th at 7 p.m at the New Archangel Dancers studio (208 Smith Street).

REQUIREMENTS:

Female, age 21-47

Height 5’ – 5’ 10”

Physically fit and able to wear existing costumes

Commitment to practices and availability for summer shows

ATTIRE FOR TRYOUTS:

Prefer leotards and tights or leggings, or other exercise wear. Some dance shoes are available to

borrow at the studio.

If you have conflicts with the schedule please call Linda Speerstra at (907) 747-8316 to discuss.