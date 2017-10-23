Downloadable Audio

On September 20, 2017 Sitka Counseling received notification of the Drug Free Communities grant award in the amount of $625,000.00 for five years ($125,000.00 per year) of drug prevention programming and coalition building. After the first five years the coalition is eligible for and additional five years of funding based on performance and meeting all grant requirements. Hope Coalition Director Loyd Platson and Amy Zanuzoski, executive director of Sitka counseling, joined us in the studio to discuss the funding opportunity and partnership.