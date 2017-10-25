George Bennett Sr. is the Rural Veterans’ Liaison for Alaska VA Health Care. He’s got an office at SEARHC Community Health where veterans can videoconference with VA clinicians in safety and comfort. A Vietnam veteran (25th Infantry during the Tet Offensive), Bennett says that he himself lived with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) for over 30 years following his military service. He wants more of Sitka’s 745 veterans to check in with him about behavioral health services offered by the VA. 907-966-8766.