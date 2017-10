Young Performers Theater will stage Alice in Wonderland this weekend (7 p.m. Friday, October 27, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday) at the Odess Theater. Director Zeke Blackwell and actors Malin Marius (Queen of Hearts), Alyssa Henshaw (Alice), and Fiona Rasch (White Rabbit) discuss the challenges and rewards of working with a large cast in a well-known work of popular culture.

Downloadable audio.