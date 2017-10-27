Ryker Goldsbury is one of five candidates running for four open seats on Sitka Tribe of Alaska Tribal Council. The Tribal Council election is Tuesday, November 14.

Downloadable Audio

Hello,

I am Ryker Goldsbury candidate for Director in the upcoming Sitka Tribe of Alaska election this November 14th.

My Tlingit name is Taach Shaa. I am the grandson of Daisy Jones, Kaa Naax doo Taas and the son of Betty Goldsbury, Kaa Ahh YEE. We are Sitka Kaagwaantaan of the Wolf house in Sitka.

I attended the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle. I served on the UW Service Grant Committee receiving a grant for patient education. I have also served on a management committee for Proliance Surgeons working on budgets and contracts. More recently, I have worked on and helped shape a policy at Sitka Community Hospital.

I believe education is important and rewarding. I believe in working with others to find solutions. I also believe in listening, cooperation and discussion while working towards our goals. I welcome input and ideas on how to best accomplish our goals together. This is our community, our people, and our history.

As a Director I will be open to listening to others while emphasizing education. I would appreciate your support on Election Day, Tuesday, November 14th, please vote for Ryker Goldsbury for STA Director. Thank you for your time.