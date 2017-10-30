The public works department began flushing Sitka’s water distribution mains today (10-30-17). This annual event to clean the pipes will take place in different residential areas for the next week.

The city will isolate the water mains in sections. Environmental Superintendent Shilo Williams says sectioning allows for a scouring action to take place. The mains are flushed out using hydrants and blow-off valves and in the process, sediment and biofilm are washed away.

This maintenance work will follow the schedule below. Residents of those neighborhoods may experience low water pressure during the flushing event or cloudy water. If your water is cloudy, residents should to run the cold tap until the water is clear. This process does not create any health issues. Those with questions can call the Public Works Department at 747-1804.