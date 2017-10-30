Deborah Lyons is the winner of Raven Radio’s annual raffle, winning two tickets anywhere Alaska Airlines flies with no blackout dates.

Lyons’s name was drawn by our new Development Director Kelsie Barbour on Friday, October 20th, which happened to be Barbour’s first day of work. Kelsie, host of Off the Cuff and former board member, was hired this month to fill the big shoes of Amy Kramer-Johnson , who was Raven Radio’s Development Director for 14 years. Welcome aboard Kelsie!

As for Lyons, she is considering using her tickets for a transcontinental trip en route to Ireland, a beach getaway to California, or somewhere else down south. We appreciate everyone who purchased a raffle ticket. All proceeds benefit Raven Radio. Thank you to Alaska Airlines for making this raffle possible.