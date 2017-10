The first episode in the series 14 Miles: 14 Miles Beginning from Artchange, Inc. on Vimeo.

Filmmaker Ellen Frankenstein and Sitka Winter Fellow Jackie Ferro join us in the studio to discuss 14 Miles, a short documentary film series based in Sitka. The series will explore topics like democracy, geography, community and change as they relate to the experience of living in a small Alaskan community.

