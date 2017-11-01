Downloadable audio.

Denise Klingler talks about the Sitka Pregnancy Center, a local non-profit organization created one year ago to support young and soon-to-be parents. Klingler discusses her organization’s curriculum, called Earn While You Learn, which teaches parenting and life skills classes. In the process, participants “earn” baby clothes, furniture, maternity clothes, and more from the “Baby Boutique.” The center also provides pregnancy testing, which is confidential and free. For more information, visit their office (180 Price Street, Mountain View Estates #25) or their website https://www.sitkapregnancycenter.org