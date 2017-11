The Alaska Sustainable Fisheries Trust is hosting a fisherman’s training expo next week, November 8th – 10th. There will be workshops in marketing, business, and safety. Alyssa Russell joined us on the phone to talk about the expo and the “Fishermen’s Feast” on November 10th from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The banquet marks the end of the fishing season.

