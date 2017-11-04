UPDATE: 9:50 PM

The male victim was medevaced to Seattle for treatment, says Police Chief Jeff Ankerfelt. The female, previously thought by SPD to have sustained injuries, was not wounded. The suspect surrendered to officers after negotiation over telephone. No names have been released at this time.

UPDATE: 7:40 PM

City reports that the suspect is in custody and the Sitka Police Department has lifted the lockdown.

UPDATE: 7:30 PM

Sitka police are advising all residents to stay indoors until further notice.

A shooting at Eliason Harbor occurred around 5 PM. According to Community Affairs Director Maegan Bosak, the incident involved an adult male and an adult female victim. The two sustained non-life threatening injuries. The suspect, an adult male, was known to the victim’s family. He fled the scene on foot. Officers are currently searching for the suspect, and are advising all residents to stay indoors. SPD will continue to release updates via Facebook. Raven news will provide more information as it is released.