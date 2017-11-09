Downloadable Audio

Sitka Sound Science Center’s newest Scientist in Residence Fellow, Dr. Kate Stafford, joined us to discuss her work – eavesdropping on the ocean. Stafford is a Principal Oceanographer at the Applied Physics Lab and affiliate Associate Professor in the School of Oceanography at the University of Washington in Seattle, WA.

Her current research focuses on the changing acoustic environment of the Arctic and how changes, from sea ice declines to increasing industrial human use, may be influencing subarctic and Arctic marine mammals. Stafford will host a behind-the-scenes event on November 15, at SSSC.