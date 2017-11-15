Sitka Tribe of Alaska held their election for Tribal Council yesterday. Five Tribal citizens ran for four open Council positions.

Lawrence “Woody” Widmark and Lesa Way were reelected, while Wilfred Hanbury Jr. and Martha Moses were newly elected to the Council. Widmark received 60 votes and Way received 64. Moses and Hanbury received 75 and 53 votes, respectively. All will serve two-year terms.

Ryker Goldsbury was not elected to tribal council, receiving 42 votes.

Voter turnout was low compared to years past, with 96 tribal citizens voting. Tribal Council will certify election results at their November meeting and the new terms of office begin December 1.



Council member Clara Gray did not seek re-election this year. In a press release, STA thanked her for her years of service.