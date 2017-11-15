Sitka Community Theater presents “Radio Adventure Hour” – an evening of radio plays, performed on stage with live sound effects, 7 p.m. Friday, November 17. Shannon Haugland and Robert Hattle join us in the studio to discuss the upcoming performances. From an original work about a WWII-era female pilot, to an all-women’s baseball team throwing the big game, to a zany, modern-day take on classic fairy tales, each piece showcases local talent and rich soundscapes.

Tickets are $10 for general admission, $8 for students and seniors, at Old Harbor Books and the door. Call 738-0602 for more information.