Power went out in Sitka near Peterson Avenue early this morning (11/16/17). This is the second outage in the past seven day to affect residents off Halibut Point Road. In both outages, the cause was aging infrastructure.

Today’s outage occurred at 6:18 a.m., when part of a high voltage cable failed. The cable is over forty years old. According to a press release from the city, fifty customers lost power — including Keet Gooshi Heen Elementary School and Sitka High School. Electric crews connected back-up systems and the lights came back on at 7:04 a.m.

The failed part is currently being repaired and the city expects to restore service through the normal channels tomorrow (11/17/17).