Several students from Mt. Edgecumbe High School will debut their films about home Thursday evening, as part of the Island Institute’s film-based storytelling program, “Our Alaskan Stories.” The films are produced and edited by students Alyssa Afcan, Michael Martin, Chad Brown, Sierra Felts, and Andrea Cook.

Peter Bradley of the Island Institute was joined by Cook and Felts to talk about their work.

The screening is 7 p.m. Thursday, November 16, at Harrigan Centennial Hall. This event is part of the institute’s Wild Language Festival. For more information visit their website or call Peter at 747-3794.