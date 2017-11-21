Trailcam filmmaker Hugh Bevan calls this compilation “A Season at Scary Creek,” but we suspect most viewers will find his latest work more serene than frightening. Often the behavior of animals we see in the wild is influenced by the act of viewing them: They know we’re there, even if it might not appear that way.

With a couple of startling exceptions (involving a bear at :30 and at 2:30) the animals in Bevan’s film are all unaware of his (and our) presence. The result is a surprisingly intimate look at wildlife just a few miles from downtown Sitka.

A Season at Scary Creek from hugh bevan on Vimeo.

