Organizers still need volunteers for Sitka’s annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner, held tomorrow from 1-5 PM at ANB Founders Hall. Debbie Brincefield joined us in the studio to talk about the event, which is in its 43rd year, and serves 300 to 400 Sitkans.

Downloadable Audio

Those interested in volunteering can reach Brincefield at 907-738-4323.