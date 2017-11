Jackie White works for Social Services with the Sitka Tribe of Alaska. This Wednesday (12-3 p.m. November 29, ANB Founders Hall) she’s organizing an “Honoring our Tribal Elders” event. There will be a luncheon, door prizes, and a swearing-in ceremony for newly-elected members of the Tribal Council. Auriella Hughes, executive director of Brave Heart Volunteers, will give a brief presentation on the importance of engaging elders in our lives.

