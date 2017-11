Director/choreographer Melinda McAdams will stage her tenth Nutcracker in 20 years this weekend (7 p.m. Friday, December 1; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, December 2; and 3 p.m. Sunday, December 3. Sitka Performing Arts Center). She’s joined by dancers Camryn Grant, performing the role of the Snow Queen, and Kincaid Parsons, in the role of the Nutcracker. Once again, Marie’s holiday dream will take her to Alaska.

Downloadable audio.