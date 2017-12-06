Friends of Sitka Circus Arts presents a Winter Carnival and aerial student showcase Saturday, December 9, at the studio. Sitka Cirque’s artistic director Frances Donohoe joined us in the studio to discuss the upcoming event.

The carnival is 3 to 4:30 p.m. and features games and contests, face painting, crafts, a food court, opportunities to explore aerial equipment and more. The showcase is 5 to 6:30 p.m. and includes solos, duets, and ensembles of original choreography by the performers. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students at Old Harbor Books and Sitka Cirque. Cost for the carnival only is $5 at the door and includes three booth tokens. Proceeds benefit the scholarship and equipment funds.