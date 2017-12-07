Brave Heart Volunteers is holding their 12th Annual Bowls Event tonight, December 7th, at 5 p.m. at Harrigan Centennial Hall. Board President Sherie Mayor and Board Secretary Ruth Culp talk about the fundraiser, which sells handmade pottery bowls and homemade soups, breads, and sweet desserts.

There will be a live and silent auction, as well as live music courtesy of the Sitka Blues Band. All proceeds to towards Brave Heart community services, including Volunteer Visiting and Respite, End of Life Care, Caregiver and Grief Support Groups, Free Lending Library and Educational Events and Training.