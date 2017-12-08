Julia Smith, with the Easter Group, discusses the Giving Tree located at Wells Fargo Bank. Smith inaugurated the Giving Tree project with her daughter Lauren Allen in 1999, inviting Sitkans to choose gifts for adults and children in residential programs. Past and current program partners include the Pioneer Home, Sitkans Against Family Violence, Hanson House, the Wooch.een Yei Jigaxtoonei preschool, the Salvation Army, and the long-term care program at Sitka Community Hospital. Allen makes gift recommendations for senior citizens, teens, and children. The last date for leaving gifts is December 18th, 2017.

https://www.kcaw.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/171208_givingtree.mp3

Downloadable audio.