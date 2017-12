Captain Alexander Pihl, one of Sitka’s most colorful historical figures, will be the subject of a presentation at Sitka Maritime Heritage Society’s pub talk this Thursday. Jerry Dzugan and Mike Litman joined us in the studio to discuss Dzugan’s research on Pihl.

The Sitka Maritime Heritage Society will hold its December Maritime Pub talk on Thursday, December 14, 6 p.m. at Beak Restaurant.