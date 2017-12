Downloadable audio.

Sitka Community Theater is holding auditions for cast and crew for The Addams Family musical. There will be two opportunities to audition: Sunday, December 17th at 2 p.m. and Monday, December 18th at 6 p.m. at the Rasmuson Building on the Sitka Fine Arts Campus. Director Sotera Perez and Producer Shannon Haugland talk about choosing productions for modern audiences both challenge and entertain.

Sitka Community Theater is a division of the Greater Sitka Arts Council.