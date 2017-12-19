Downloadable audio.

Ramshackle Cabaret presents a night of comedy and burlesque on Saturday, December 23, downstairs at the Mean Queen. Chris Turner and Chris Turner will doing stand-up comedy, while Serena Wild will be giving a burlesque performance. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show begins at 9 p.m. Attendees must be age 21 and older and present ID at the door. Tickets are $15 at Old Harbor Books.

The three performers also preview Ramshackle Cabaret’s big show in February, which is Medieval-themed and a fundraiser for Planned Parenthood.