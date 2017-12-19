 

Serena Wild is one of several dancers who will be performing at this weekend’s comedy and burlesque show at the Mean Queen. (Photo courtesy of Ramshackle Cabaret)

Downloadable audio.

Ramshackle Cabaret presents a night of comedy and burlesque on Saturday, December 23, downstairs at the Mean Queen. Chris Turner and Chris Turner will doing stand-up comedy, while Serena Wild will be giving a burlesque performance. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show begins at 9 p.m. Attendees must be age 21 and older and present ID at the door.  Tickets are $15 at Old Harbor Books.

The three performers also preview Ramshackle Cabaret’s big show in February, which is Medieval-themed and a fundraiser for Planned Parenthood.

 

 