Sitka was awarded a grant to support new Student Activity and Health Equity Fund. Loyd Platson and Blossom Twitchell, both on the student activity fund working group, joined us in the studio to discuss the fund.

Downloadable Audio

According to Twitchell and Platson, in Sitka the cost of participating in after school clubs and teams has steadily increased over the years and created a financial burden and barrier for many families. To help address the issue, a new Sitka School District Student Activity and Health Equity Fund (SAHEF) was created, recently earning a $10,000 Action Accelerator Grant from County Health Rankings and Roadmaps, a Robert Wood Johnson Foundation program.