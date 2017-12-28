The Varied Thrush is often seen in Sitka during the Christmas Bird Count. With no snow on the ground, this robin-sized bird can be found foraging on the forest floor, before flitting back to the trees. (Flickr photo/Eugene Beckes)

Jen Cedarleaf and Vicki Vosburg coordinate the Audubon Society’s Christmas Bird Count in Sitka. This will be the event’s 42nd year in Sitka. Sign up for a route tonight (Thursday, December 28) — or just visit with other birders — at a planning meeting 6 p.m. at the Raptor Center. The Bird Count is a holiday tradition which began in 1900. Counting takes place Saturday, December 30, from dawn ’til dusk.

Downloadable audio.