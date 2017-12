Charles Bingham and Julia Smith are local volunteers for Pick, Click, Give, a statewide campaign to allow Alaskans to donate a portion of their Permanent Fund dividend to nonprofits and charities. In 2017 Alaskans donated $2.5 million to causes that matter to them — over $100,000 in Sitka alone. Learn more about local organizations involved in Pick, Click, Give here.

Downloadable audio.