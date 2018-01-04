Downloadable audio.

Two films about resource extraction and the implications of colonialism will be screened in Sitka next week. Filmmaker Ellie Schmidt and organizer Alaire Hughey discuss “From Standing Rock to Herring Rock: Protecting the Sacred,” which will take place Wednesday, January 10 at the Sheet’ka Kwaan Kaa Kahidi.

The two films are “Awake, A Dream from Standing Rock” and “A Herring Opera.” The first is a story of Native-led resistance to the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline and the second a locally-produced film exploring the “bonds and conflicts between humans, nature and technology during the herring sac roe fishery.” Schmidt filmed parts of the herring fishery underwater.

a herring opera from tessa ellie schmidt on Vimeo.

A short discussion of the connections between colonization, resource management, and historical trauma follows. The event is organized by several members of the Sitka Community Health Summit historical trauma working group.