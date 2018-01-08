The Friends of Sheldon Jackson Museum will be holding their annual meeting on February 10th at 3:30 p.m. At 1 p.m. that day, they’ll open up a silent auction to benefit the summer Native Artist Residency Program. At 4 p.m., speaker June Hall will be leading a talk on Northwest Coast silver to debut the museum’s new exhibit, “Drawn in Silver.”

KCAW Morning Edition host Caitlin Woolsey was joined by board member Jan Steinbright and board president Rosemary Carlton, who is also the museum’s former curator. The board is also seeking two members and artwork for their silent auction by January 19th. Specifically, they want 2D or 3D work (paintings, drawings, carvings, fiber work, basketry, jewelry, Native and non-Native, etc.).

Those interested can contact Laura Bennett at the museum at 747-6233 or Jan Steinbright at jsteinbright@gmail.com