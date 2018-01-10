Andrew Von Duyke is a wildlife biologist with the North Slope Borough Department of Wildlife Management, studying polar bears and seals out of Utqiaġvik, Alaska. He is the current Scientist in Residence Fellow at the Sitka Sound Science Center through February 8th. Von Duyke was joined by SIRF coordinator and research biologist Alexandra Ravelo.

Von Duyke spoke with KCAW Morning Edition host Caitlin Woolsey about his research, investigating the spatial ecology of seals. He also studies non-invasive genetic sampling methods for mammals.

As a SIRF resident, Von Duyke will be visiting local classrooms and leading a natural history seminar on his seal ice research at 7:30 p.m. on January 18th, in room 229 at the University of Alaska Southeast.