Struggling to manage your diabetes or the diabetes of a loved one? SEARHC Diabetes Educator Kelly Lakin and Health Educator Heleena van Veen are offering a free, six-week class next month. The class uses a curriculum developed by Stanford University and will focus on building confidence for managing this chronic disease.

The course will run every Saturday from February 3rd to March 10th from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The class is capped to 20 people and will meet at 609 Lincoln Street in the See House, behind St. Peter’s Episcopal Church. To register call or e-mail Heleena van Veen 907- 966-8914, heleenav@searhc.org