Want the listen in on the Alaska Board of Fish meeting, but can’t make the meeting in Sitka? You can tune into the #AKBoF livestream on their website here.

You can find complete information — including all proposals — there as well.

A tip: Flash must be enabled in your browser settings for the stream to play. If you want to access the livestream from the meeting and haven’t been successful, try using the Firefox browser. In the settings menu click on “Add-ons,” select “Plug-ins,” and select “Always Activate” Flash Player. IT staff at the meeting are working to debug the stream to make it accessible on other browsers.