Sitka JazzFest director Mike Kernin is always looking for new talent to expose music students to in Southeast Alaska, but sometimes he wants to go with a returning pro. Pianist Josh Nelson has performed in Sitka before, and he’ll be headlining the upcoming Sitka JazzFest February 1-3, 2018 at the Sitka Performing Arts Center. Tickets go on sale January 19 at Old Harbor Books.

