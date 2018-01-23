Downloadable audio.

Sitka Community Theater presents “Broadway Night” this Saturday, January 27th , sponsored by the Greater Sitka Arts Council. Producer Shannon Haugland and performer Lucy Poulson preview the line-up, which includes a chorus line and performances from new musicals (like Dear Evan Hansen, Waitress, and the Drowsy Chaperone). Dinner and two drink tickets will be included. “It’s a pretty enthusiastic, yet tame crowd,” Haugland said.

Broadway Night begins at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 27 at the Odess Theater. Tickets are $40, on sale at Old Harbor Books. All proceeds go towards SCT’s production of Addams Family Musical, which will debut on March 23rd.