Mountainside Family Healthcare is celebrating its three-year anniversary. The walk-in clinic, operated by Sitka Community Hospital, is open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Clinic Manager Patrick Williams and Kay Turner, Director of Outpatient Services, talk about the services provided, which includes radiology, occupational therapy, and speech therapy. They were joined by Dr. Richard McGrath, a primary care provider in the clinic.

McGrath talks about his background in rural medicine in Colorado and overseas, specifically in Asia and Southeast Asia. He tells stories about spooking a herd of cows and climbing a mountain to perform surgery in a hut by headlamp.