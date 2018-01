Mark Sixbey, an adjunct professor of Art at UAS Sitka, joined us in the studio to discuss his course, Beginning Northwest Coast Design. The course introduces students to the basic elements of traditional Northwest Coast design, including use of ovoids, u-shapes and form lines to develop traditional and contemporary designs onto wood or cloth.

Sixbey will teach the course on Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. beginning February 15.